From threats to dialogue: US-Iran talks to be held in Muscat on February 6 through intermediaries

A dramatic development in the Middle East conflict: over the past few hours, the situation surrounding the talks between Iran and the US has changed dramatically several times.

First, it was announced that the meeting between representatives of the two sides in Istanbul had been canceled permanently. Tehran demanded that the consultations be moved to Oman, while Washington made an unacceptable demand to discuss not only the nuclear program but also the issue of Iranian ballistic missiles. Immediately after, Donald Trump issued harsh threats, declaring that Iran's Supreme Leader "should be very, very concerned."

It soon became known that the talks would begin after all. However, they would be conducted through intermediaries rather than directly.