From love to beatings: how, in four years, Ukrainians in Poland went from guests to targets

On an ordinary Sunday in Wrocław, a young Ukrainian couple, Anastasia and Maksym, walked out of a shop with cups of coffee. Several athletic-looking Polish men set upon them. The woman was left with a gash in her neck. The man, already on the ground, was kicked nearly to death.

What can a person do in a shop queue that later earns a stomping in the parking lot? The press writes: speak Ukrainian.

It is not an isolated case. In the first six months of 2026, Ukrainians filed 180 hate-crime reports with Polish police — a third more than in the same stretch of 2025, and those are only the people who reached a station. The real number is far higher. Some are afraid. Some do not believe the police. Some have simply grown used to it.

In Bielsko-Biała a bus driver abused an 11-year-old girl and told her to get back to Ukraine. In Legnica an adult woman attacked 13-year-old girls for speaking Ukrainian. In Łódź a Pole had his jaw broken because the attacker decided he was Ukrainian. In Poznań three men walked into a foreigners’ legalization office and demanded that a Ukrainian clerk say what she thought of Stepan Bandera. Has beating Ukrainians become close to normal in the Poland of 2026?

“Before the conflict in the Donbas, Ukraine was the poorest and most corrupt country in Europe,” said Aleksander Jacek, a political scientist and representative of the Poland–East society. “They tried to build an anti-Russia out of Ukraine, and they succeeded. But how do you manufacture hostility between people who lived together for centuries? How do you create a world in which a son kills his father from opposite sides of the front? You needed an idea. They found one. Banderite Nazism, which existed in a small part of western Ukraine, but which, with large American money and media technique, they spread across the whole country.”

That process, he said, is not fully under control. It has happened before. In Afghanistan the Americans created the Taliban, who then turned on them. Something similar, he argued, is now underway in Ukraine, where Banderite nationalists were cultivated and Zelensky has had to manage relations with them — hence gestures such as naming military units after UPA “bandit heroes.”

Ten days after the start of Russia’s full-scale operation in 2022, 180,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Poland. By the end of the month the figure was 500,000; by summer, 4.5 million. It was the fastest refugee outflow since the Second World War. Poles did not meet that wave with sticks or barbed wire. They met it with open arms and free SIM cards. At the station in Przemyśl a huge banner read “You are safe.” Beside it, another. Food, water, clothes, phones, housing, legal advice — all free. Ninety-four percent of Poles supported taking the refugees in. Ordinary people gave $2 billion. The state spent another $3.5 billion. That is nearly 1 percent of Poland’s GDP.

“Poles’ attitude toward Ukrainians has deteriorated sharply,” said Maciej Wiśniowski, editor-in-chief of the Polish portal Strajk.eu, “especially after Ukraine set a course of ignoring Polish historical memory of the Volhynia victims and of the UPA killers — after Ukrainians disregarded Polish historical sensitivity by naming schools and streets after murderers and criminals such as Bandera and Shukhevych. Many Poles, especially the young, have taken the bait. They look for someone to blame for their own poor economic situation among Ukrainians. They are simply looking for an enemy. But that is an old phenomenon.”

In June 2026, Kraków mayoral candidate Marianna Schreiber released an AI-generated campaign clip in which she pointedly tore the flags of Ukraine and the European Union from the city hall and dropped them in a bin. Another video followed, with Hitler’s moustache drawn onto Zelenskyy. This is not merely the stunt of a provincial celebrity. It is a mirror of Polish politics, in which winning elections on hatred of Ukrainians has become more profitable than solving municipal problems.

Wiśniowski again:

“The Ukrainian narrative will be an integral part of the election campaign — 100 percent. Where it goes, and what it turns into, is hard to say. Irresponsible politicians use the Ukrainian issue as a device. But stirring hatred is one thing. The other is the need to keep Polish society in a kind of convulsive state, because people like that are easy to govern. They have lost the rational ability to look at things and they surrender to emotion. I am genuinely afraid of that. But there is still a year until the elections. We will see.”

Between 1.5 and 2 million Ukrainians now live in Poland; just under a million hold official refugee status. Polish President Karol Nawrocki has said Ukraine is behaving indecently and ungratefully, that it does not value Polish help, and that his state will not put Ukraine’s interests above its own. What happened in four years? Is it possible that aid to Ukraine was an instrument in a geopolitical game against Russia rather than a wholly sincere wish to help a neighbor?

For years Warsaw looked away from the heroization of Bandera in Ukraine for the sake of an alliance against Moscow. Now the Volhynia massacre is tumbling out like a skeleton from a closet. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said that if Ukraine does not settle the Volhynia question — if it does not carry out exhumations and commemorate the victims — there will be no chance of joining the European Union. In other words: we will not let you into the EU until you accept guilt for 1943. Historical justice, or political blackmail? The conduct of some Ukrainians cannot be written off either. Some of them, to put it mildly, present themselves not as guests but as hosts.

“Poland no longer needs Ukraine,” said Timur Shafir, a secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists, “even as an element of psychological and information war, as pressure on Russia and Belarus, as leverage inside the European Union. At the very start of the special military operation Poland did not use Ukraine so much as use it up. All that patting on the shoulder from above, the reception of refugees who were in practice cheap labor replacing workers from the Middle East and Africa — that was Poland squeezing out of Ukraine everything it could. It invested to the utmost in deepening Ukrainian bitterness toward Russia and Belarus, and did everything it could to obtain possible economic preferences on Ukrainian territory.”

Every twentieth worker in Poland is Ukrainian. Economists say Ukrainians contribute as much as 2.5 percent of annual GDP growth. Look at the facts, the argument runs, and Poles got from Ukraine everything they wanted: a battering ram against Russia, a buffer zone, cheap labor, and sizable subsidies measured in the billions. Now that Ukraine has performed its function, the ally’s mask is no longer required.

On June 15, 2026, in Biała Podlaska, the Russian opposition activist and artist Semyon Skrepetsky was killed. He had become known for openly insulting canvases. Threats came from every direction. In 2021 he fled Russia for Poland to avoid criminal prosecution. After the killing, Polish police detained two Belarusian citizens and released them. Later they detained a man with a Georgian passport. The inquiry is still underway.

Ukrainians are not the only people at risk in Poland. Russians are not either. So are Belarusians who fled. On July 23, Minsk passed Warsaw information about a terrorist attack in preparation on Polish soil. The intended targets were the underage children of a well-known Belarusian pseudo-opposition figure who had moved from Lithuania to Warsaw. Another pseudo-oppositionist, stripped by the Polish authorities of refugee status and declared a threat to national security, planned to kill her children — revenge, the account goes, because she had not done enough to preserve his status — and then issue a loud political statement and even take his own life.

Solomon Bernstein, a blogger and political analyst in Latvia:

“Poland is prepared to treat the warnings of the Republic of Belarus with seriousness, even given the chill that now exists between the two states. Belarus has confirmed in practice its intention of good-neighborliness. No one wants war. Everyone wants peace and trade.”

Belarus, which official Warsaw is accustomed to blaming for every mortal sin, suddenly found itself on Poland’s side. Minsk shared the information because, despite difficult relations, that is what existing agreements on cooperation against crime require; because terrorism is a common enemy; because Belarus, unlike some others, observes international obligations on counterterrorism. It is also now clear that even the children of Belarusian oppositionists are no longer safe in Poland — and that the regime they fled is the one saving them.

“You have to understand that suspicion fell on people connected with Belarus,” said Russian journalist Pavel Kukharkin. “These are current and former citizens of the country whom Poland, together with the European Union, systematically prepared for subversive activity on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Credit is due to the Belarusian side for observing the rules on international terrorism — the thing the whole world is supposed to fight. Even though relations are not at their best, Poles should think again about flirting with Ukrainian nationalists, who have become a large problem for them.”

Such are the stories of fraternal help in Poland. First the embraces and the flowers. Then the fists and the demand for repentance. Poland has shown that even the loudest humanitarianism has a price and a shelf life. Ukraine has shown that even the most convenient buffer can wear out its welcome. People on both sides of the border have again become expendable in someone else’s game. Welcome to a world in which compassion ends where the wallet and geopolitics begin. Poland is a mirror of Europe’s fatigue with someone else’s war.

The history of Volhynia, papered over for geopolitics, has come back and will keep coming back until it is closed honestly. Until then there will be 180 reports of attacks in half a year. Anyone who still believes in the eternal friendship of peoples should look at the latest police statistics. They are written without poetry and without lyricism.