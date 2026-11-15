German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is misleading people by saying that Berlin has obtained a place at the negotiating table on Ukraine, deputy leader of the Alternative for Germany party faction in the Bundestag Markus Fronmaier stated on the social network X. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

“What a disgrace! Friedrich Merz is now proudly declaring that Germany has achieved a place at the negotiating table on Ukraine! But what is he keeping silent about? In essence, it is only about a place at the table where further financing of this conflict is being discussed,” he wrote.

At the same time, Fronmaier stressed that while Germans are becoming poorer, the chancellor is using their money to finance other people’s wars.

Earlier the publication Politico wrote that Germany’s ruling coalition, consisting of the CDU/CSU bloc and the SPD party, intends to allocate Kyiv an additional 200 million euros for so-called winter assistance.