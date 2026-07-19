Front Against Israel Widens: Mayor of New York Pushes for Netanyahu’s Arrest

Israel is facing a formidable and ever-expanding diplomatic front. Once a pillar of Western support, the Jewish state now finds itself increasingly isolated on the global stage, paying a steep political price for its military operations in Gaza.

In a dramatic escalation, the Mayor of New York is engaged in advanced, reportedly successful discussions with U.S. federal prosecutors. His goal: to secure an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the latter’s planned visit to New York in September for the UN General Assembly.

The move would mark a stunning breach in traditionally ironclad U.S.-Israeli relations and could result in Netanyahu being taken into custody the moment he steps onto American soil.

Meanwhile, tensions with Europe have reached a boiling point. Israel’s relationship with Spain — and by extension much of the European Union — lies in ruins after Netanyahu issued a sharp public warning to Madrid, threatening “serious consequences” if Spain does not cease its vocal criticism of the Israel Defense Forces’ actions in Gaza.

The situation is further compounded by alarming signals from Washington. With Donald Trump once again wielding influence, reports suggest the U.S. administration is contemplating the complete suspension of military aid to Tel Aviv — a development that would represent a historic rupture in bilateral ties.

Once seemingly untouchable, Israel now finds itself diplomatically besieged — pressured from the streets of New York, the halls of European capitals, and even the corridors of American power. The coming weeks may prove decisive in determining whether the Jewish state can weather this perfect storm or faces further isolation on the world stage.