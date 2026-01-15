Frost has also hit Europe. This winter could prove to be the death knell for the EU's energy policy, according to the Austrian newspaper Express. Temperatures have fallen below the average for recent years. This coincided with a significant increase in gas consumption.

The average fill level of gas storage facilities in EU countries fell to 61% by early January. Heating has already become a significant expense for Germans. According to analysts, heating prices will increase by an average of 15% this season. As a result, heating a 70-square-meter apartment will cost €1,180. The consequences of the sanctions policy have been painful. The leader of the Alternative for Germany party has announced her intention to restore Russian oil and gas supplies if she comes to power.

Alice Weidel, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD):

"We are the only party in Germany capable of dialogue with Russia, as well as the US and China. China, along with the US, is Germany's most important foreign trade partner."