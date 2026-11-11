FSB Uncovered Polish Intelligence Network in Kaliningrad Region

Officials from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested two Polish intelligence agents in the Kaliningrad region. Seven more Polish citizens and three Russians were warned against espionage and treason, TASS reported, citing the FSB's Public Relations Center.

"The Federal Security Service has identified and localized an intelligence network of the Polish intelligence services operating in the Kaliningrad region," the Public Relations Center stated.

According to FSB, the agents collected and transmitted information about military personnel and facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as information about the socio-economic situation in the Kaliningrad region and migration and social policies in the region. Criminal cases have been opened against the detainees under Article 276 (espionage) of the Russian Criminal Code. "By court decision, the detainees have been remanded in custody," the FSB reported.

In addition, seven more Polish citizens and three Russian citizens have been issued official warnings against actions that create conditions for committing crimes under Article 275 (treason), Article 275.1 (confidential cooperation with a foreign state, international, or foreign organization), and Article 276 (espionage) of the Russian Criminal Code. It is also stated that Polish citizens are banned from entering Russia for a long period.

The Public Relations Center released a video recording of the interrogation of a Russian citizen detained on suspicion of collaborating with Polish intelligence. In the video, the detainee admits to collaborating with a Polish intelligence officer. He was working for his handler to gather information about Russian Ministry of Defense facilities located in the city of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region.

The FSB clarified that as a result of an investigation this year, 14 Polish citizens had their Russian visas revoked for aiding Polish intelligence services, and six more were barred from entering Russia.

Photo: RIA Novosti