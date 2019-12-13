The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation reported that in 2023 it revealed in Crimea an extensive network of agents of Ukraine's special services, created under the control of Western curators which was aimed at committing high-profile subversive and terrorist attacks, reports BELTA with reference to TASS.

The Public Relations Center (PRC) of the Russian Federal Security Service noted that " in 2023 together with the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation it suppressed the activities of a deeply conspiratorial extensive agent network of Ukrainian special services, created under the control of Western curators in the territory of the Crimean peninsula to commit high-profile subversive and terrorist acts against representatives of state authorities, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces and the Federal Security Service, as well as transport and energy infrastructure facilities of the peninsula".

The material reports that the curators of agents from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine were identified.

The FSB noted that in 2023 it prevented the commission of 14 subversive terrorist acts. 15 caches prepared by Ukrainian special services were discovered, from which 37 improvised explosive devices and more than 200 kg of explosives were seized. 10 people have already been convicted for preparation of subversive and terrorist acts.