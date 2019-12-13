The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a terrorist attack at a humanitarian aid reception point of a volunteer organization in Samara region. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the FSB.

It is known that the attack was prepared by a Russian, an accomplice of the terrorist organization "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC), banned on the territory of the Russian Federation and operating under the patronage of the special services of Ukraine. It is specified that he died during detention due to self-detonation of an explosive device. Security officers and civilians were not injured.

A man born in 1994 acted on the instructions of his handler. He took an IED he had made from a prearranged cache in order to detonate it in the building of a humanitarian aid reception point of a volunteer organization.

It is known that between 2022 and 2024, the man publicly engaged in discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. In September 2023, he was recruited by the Ukrainian secret service. An explosives laboratory was found at the terrorist's place of residence, as well as another improvised explosive device ready for use. Correspondence with his handler and materials confirming the involvement of the RVC accomplice in terrorist activities were found in his cell phone.