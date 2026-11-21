The European construction industry is hoping to profit from rising military spending, Financial Times writes.

€620 billion could be spent on defense infrastructure over the next 10 years. Experts estimate that by 2035, Europe could spend approximately €320 billion on military construction. Another €300 billion will be allocated to Germany, France, and Poland for projects such as increasing the resilience of civilian infrastructure for military needs.

Companies are already preparing to make a business out of defense, creating specialized defense units, developing new products, and providing employees with security clearances for classified projects. Meanwhile, demand for residential and commercial construction is declining.