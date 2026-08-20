FT: Global Food Security Under Threat from Ukraine Conflict

“Global food security is under threat because of the conflict in Ukraine.” An article under that headline published in the Financial Times is being widely reprinted by media around the world.

Analysts point out that supply on the global grain market risks contracting by almost a quarter in the near future.

Ukraine and Russia together accounted for about 27 percent of wheat and other grain deliveries — primarily to buyers in North Africa and the Middle East. These volumes were shipped mainly via the Black Sea. Mutual strikes on port infrastructure have now practically paralyzed grain exports from both countries.

The Financial Times calls on the international community to mediate at least a “maritime truce.” Without it, the specter of a hunger catastrophe will confront many peoples in Africa, Asia, and even Europe.