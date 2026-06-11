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FT: Iran Retains up to 70% of Its Mobile Launchers and Pre-War Missile Stockpile
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States failed to destroy Iran's defense potential. Tehran retained up to 70% of its mobile launchers and pre-war missile stockpile, The Financial Times informs, citing the US intelligence.
The Pentagon's high-profile campaign to attack underground facilities, including a strategic complex near the city of Yazd, ended in a fiasco. The Iranian military not only continued launching missiles, but also dug out tunnel entrances within hours, restoring access to virtually the entire underground infrastructure.
Experts note that this latest Western aggression failed, only strengthening the IRGC's position and demonstrating the complete ineffectiveness of costly US and I Israeli strikes.