FT: Iran Retains up to 70% of Its Mobile Launchers and Pre-War Missile Stockpile

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The United States failed to destroy Iran's defense potential. Tehran retained up to 70% of its mobile launchers and pre-war missile stockpile, The Financial Times informs, citing the US intelligence.

The Pentagon's high-profile campaign to attack underground facilities, including a strategic complex near the city of Yazd, ended in a fiasco. The Iranian military not only continued launching missiles, but also dug out tunnel entrances within hours, restoring access to virtually the entire underground infrastructure.