Fugu Fish Starts Attacking People in the Mediterranean Sea

Greek media are sounding the alarm: the dangerous pufferfish is rapidly spreading in the Mediterranean Sea.

The species, formerly found in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, has entered the region through the Suez Canal and is actively breeding near popular resorts. Pufferfish are especially common off Crete, in the Saronic Gulf, near the Dodecanese Islands, and along the Athenian coast.

According to biologists, the fish has become more frequent in attacks on humans. Its bite is not venomous, but its powerful jaws can inflict deep wounds.

Injured individuals are advised to wash the wound with soap and water, seek medical attention for treatment, and, if necessary, receive a tetanus shot.