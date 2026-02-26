Gas reserves fell below 11% in Netherlands

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67b0a062-b8bb-43af-bd44-f0865f0d80df/conversions/b3ca13a3-5809-40a1-afa7-f1eb48e7348f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67b0a062-b8bb-43af-bd44-f0865f0d80df/conversions/b3ca13a3-5809-40a1-afa7-f1eb48e7348f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67b0a062-b8bb-43af-bd44-f0865f0d80df/conversions/b3ca13a3-5809-40a1-afa7-f1eb48e7348f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67b0a062-b8bb-43af-bd44-f0865f0d80df/conversions/b3ca13a3-5809-40a1-afa7-f1eb48e7348f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Subterranean storage gas storage reserves in the Netherlands have dropped below 11%. This is the first time in history that this has happened so early – in February. The information provided according to the data from the company representing the interests of the community's gas operators.

The Netherlands is one of the leaders in Europe in terms of storage capacity.

In the Baltics, gas reserves are below 20%

The harsh winter also depleted the Baltic States' reserves – the region's only underground storage facility now contains less than 20%. This is the lowest level in the last five years. Since the heating season is not yet over, the security of gas supply to consumers remains in question.