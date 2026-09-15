Gaza's Health Ministry Warns of Threat to Critically Ill Patients due to Fuel Supplies Halt

The World Health Organization (WHO) is suspending fuel deliveries to hospitals in the Gaza Strip starting September 19 due to a lack of funding for humanitarian programs.

More than 20 medical facilities will be left without fuel. According to the local Ministry of Health, current reserves are barely sufficient to maintain operations at a minimal level. A shutdown of generators would cut power to intensive care units and ventilators, posing a direct threat to the lives of critically ill patients and infants in incubators.

The ministry has called on international donors to intervene urgently to prevent loss of life.