UN General Assembly adopts anti-Russian resolution on Ukraine
The UN General Assembly adopted an anti-Russian resolution on Ukraine. The document was supported by 141 states, 7 countries were against, including Belarus, Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali and Nicaragua. Another 32 countries, including China, Armenia, Uzbekistan and South Africa, abstained. It is noted that the authors of the document support Kiev's opinion of what a "fair peace" should look like. Russia is required to immediately withdraw all armed forces from the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the document says nothing about the need to stop the shelling of Donbass.
In addition, the international organization did not accept the amendments of Belarus, calling on countries not to send weapons to the conflict zone, as well as to condemn the recent statements by several Western leaders about the Minsk Agreements.
By the way, this is the sixth anti-Russian resolution adopted by the General Assembly since the start of the special operation. The document is not binding.
