UN General Assembly approves Russian resolution to combat glorification of Nazism

The UN General Assembly adopted the Russian resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. The full title of the document is " Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance".

This is a traditional Russian resolution that is introduced every year. This year, 120 countries voted for the resolution, 10 abstained, 50 voted against it, and for the first time in the history of the organization these are the countries which during World War II were members of Hitler Bloc. Among them are Germany, Italy and Bulgaria. The United States, Great Britain, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia also voted against it.