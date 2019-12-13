United Nations General Assembly calls U.S. to end embargo on Cuba for 30th time

For the 30th time the UN General Assembly called upon the United States to end its embargo against Cuba. As many as 185 countries voted in favor of the resolution, America and Israel voted against it; Brazil and Ukraine abstained. Washington has once again demonstrated its negligent attitude towards the UN resolutions. Refusal to comply with international obligations has already become an integral part of the "political tradition" of the West. Let me remind you that Washington's trade and economic blockade of Cuba has been in effect for 60 years. The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961 after the nationalization of U.S. property on the island.