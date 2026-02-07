General Alekseyev regains consciousness, killers detained

The assassination attempt took place on February 6. The high-ranking Russian GRU officer was seriously wounded by three shots right outside the elevator, near the door of his apartment. General Alekseyev survived. He underwent several surgeries, and on February 7, it was reported that he regained consciousness and is no longer in danger.

The perpetrators managed to flee Russia, but after their arrest in Dubai, they will be transferred to Moscow for questioning within the next few hours. It is known that not only the shooter himself but also his accomplice were detained. According to preliminary reports, both were acting on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence services.