NATO Secretary General urges Ukraine to be prepared for bad news
NATO Secretary General urged Ukraine to be prepared for bad news. In an interview with German television, Stoltenberg said that the situation on the battlefield for Kiev may become even worse due to insufficient assistance from the West. He admitted that the alliance members have not been able to meet the increased demand for ammunition. Ukraine is in a critical situation, and Stoltenberg himself does not know how the AFU should act in such a case. Having refused to give advice to Kiev, the politician suggested that further difficult decisions should be made by the Ukrainians themselves and their military leadership.
