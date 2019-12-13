CSTO Secretary General visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border

CSTO Secretary General Zas visited Armenia's Vayots Dzor region on the border with Azerbaijan. This was reported by RIA Novosti.



A CSTO mission led by Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited Armenia's Vayots Dzor region bordering Azerbaijan, the organization's secretariat said. The head of the mission met with commanders of Armenian armed forces units deployed on the line of contact. He also held talks with representatives of the local authorities. In addition, he inspected the places subjected to shelling and talked to the servicemen involved in the fighting.



