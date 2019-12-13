UN Secretary General on Israeli strike on ambulances in Gaza: “I am horrified”

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported 15 dead and more than 60 wounded in an IDF airstrike on a convoy of ambulances outside Al-Shifa Central Hospital.

The UN commented. The organization's secretary-general stressed that he was horrified by the news of the attack. Guterres also noted that the situation in the enclave is terrible, there is not enough food, water, medicines.

The school of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the North of Gaza fell under the missile attack. This is reported by the agency "Wafa". It is specified that the building sheltered several thousand displaced persons. A representative of the Hamas movement said that the American authorities are guilty of massacres in the Gaza Strip.

A former UN official also called the US a party to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The former director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights pointed to the unprecedented suppression in European countries and the United States of activists who speak out in defense of the rights of Gazans.

Craig Mokhiber, former director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: