UN Secretary General asks heads of fuel companies not to make a mistake

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, addressing the participants of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai, said that only the complete abandonment of the use of fossil fuels will allow humanity to achieve the retention of global warming at the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, enshrined in the Paris Climate Agreement. TASS informs.

"Science unequivocally says: the limit at 1.5 degrees is realistic only if we eventually stop burning all fossil fuels. Not cut back, not reduce, but phase out, given a clear time frame," the Secretary-General said.

Guterres asked fuel chiefs not to make a mistake. He emphasized that "the road to climate sustainability is the only viable path to economic sustainability for your companies." According to the UN Secretary General, it is up to national governments to help industry representatives make the right choice, including through "ending fossil fuel subsidies" and "regulatory legislative measures".