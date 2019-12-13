PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UN Secretary General: Food crisis cannot be solved without supplies from Belarus and Russia

The United Nations again urges the world to start thinking instead of acting. The UN has listed the indispensable condition for addressing the food shortage in the world. The importance of supplies from Belarus and Russia was stated by the organization's Secretary General. Rapidly rising prices and food shortages are observed almost all over the world.


Let's be clear: There can be no effective solution to the food crisis without reintegrating Ukrainian food and fertilizers produced by Russia and Belarus into global markets.
Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations


