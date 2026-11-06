November 6, 2026

Donald Trump has suddenly begun speaking of a major, grand agreement with Russia. He is referring not merely to a ceasefire in Ukraine, but to a deal that, in his words, "could affect the whole of Europe" and define its destiny for a long time to come.

Presently, details are non-existent. The White House remains silent, and Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has similarly gestured in uncertainty, noting that Moscow is unaware of the contents of these initiatives. However, hints have already emerged that all of this could be discussed in Shenzhen at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 18–19, where Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping are highly likely to converge.

A trio of leaders, grand geopolitics, the destinies of nations—the sheer scale is comparable to a Hollywood blockbuster. Yet, behind the lines, Trump's home front is already smoking: having seized control of Congress, the Democrats are launching a flurry of investigations targeting the President himself, his inner circle, and Elon Musk.

Lawmakers suspect the First Family of illicit cryptocurrency manipulations. The resulting contrast is stark: on the global stage, he stands as the architect of a new world order; domestically, he remains the target of an active federal probe.