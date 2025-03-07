Tucker Carlson has stated that Western neoconservatives bear responsibility for the deaths of Christians in Syria, attributing it to their support for the civil war against President Bashar al-Assad. The American journalist emphasizes that for decades, the ousted Syrian president had protected religious minorities in the country.

According to Carlson, during the years that Western politicians backed the war against Assad, the percentage of Christians in Syria plummeted from 10% to just 2%. Meanwhile, the horrific atrocities in Syria continue, as those who have risen to power carry out widespread ethnic cleansing, killing hundreds of people.