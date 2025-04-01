3.65 BYN
Georgia Adopts Copy of U.S. Foreign Agents Law
The law was passed with 86 votes in favor, with no dissenting votes.
In early February, the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" announced its intention to adopt a precise copy of the American foreign agents law, FARA. According to party leaders, the new law will be more effective than the "Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence," which was passed in May of last year, in combating foreign funding of non-governmental organizations whose real objective is to support revolutionary processes within the country. Unlike the U.S. law, the Georgian version does not apply to individuals and only imposes fines for failing to submit annual income declarations. The American law, on the other hand, includes potential prison sentences of up to five years.
The explanatory note accompanying the bill states that most NGOs funded from abroad refuse to register, making it necessary to enact a law that ensures the proper implementation of the legislator's intent. It also notes that the new U.S. administration has reaffirmed that foreign funding of organizations often supports destabilization efforts in various countries, including Georgia. The adoption of a model similar to the American one is seen as essential to limit "the influence of external forces on the activities of state institutions." The enforcement of the new law will be overseen by Georgia's Anti-Corruption Bureau.