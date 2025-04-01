Georgia Adopts Copy of U.S. Foreign Agents Law

The law was passed with 86 votes in favor, with no dissenting votes.

In early February, the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" announced its intention to adopt a precise copy of the American foreign agents law, FARA. According to party leaders, the new law will be more effective than the "Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence," which was passed in May of last year, in combating foreign funding of non-governmental organizations whose real objective is to support revolutionary processes within the country. Unlike the U.S. law, the Georgian version does not apply to individuals and only imposes fines for failing to submit annual income declarations. The American law, on the other hand, includes potential prison sentences of up to five years.