Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Italy, and the Netherlands are planning to create a new EU core: one that will be able to make operational decisions on the economy and defense. The current consensus principle is slated to be consigned to the dustbin of history.

As Reuters notes, Trump's aggressive policies have given new impetus to the idea of a "two-speed Europe," which has been discussed for 20 years but is only now being implemented.

It seems that Ukraine will be the first victim of these six countries: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz categorically rejected the possibility of Kiev's imminent accession to the EU, as the country does not meet European standards.