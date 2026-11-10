German Chancellor Sets Ultimatum to EU

The German Chancellor has issued an ultimatum to the European Union. Merz threatened to block the adoption of the seven-year EU budget unless European leaders agree on funding for Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

The German leader sent an official letter to European Council President António Costa ahead of the Dublin summit. The Chancellor demands that European countries cover the Ukrainian funding shortfall, which will amount to €70 billion next year.

Earlier, the head of the European Council stated that the Union was prepared to finance only two-thirds of the amount requested by Zelenskyy. Negotiations on the EU's common budget for 2028-2034 have now stalled due to demands from several countries for spending cuts.