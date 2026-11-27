German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that supporting Ukraine is proving costly for Germany, a fact that is causing concern among German citizens, reports BELTA.

"It weighs on people, it’s expensive, and it’s a source of concern. This is no longer just about Ukraine; it’s about the stability of Europe," Politico quotes him as saying.

According to a recent survey by the non-profit organization Körber-Stiftung, 53% of the adult population in Germany now opposes sending military aid to Ukraine. These results align with a trend observed in recent years, as fatigue regarding the ongoing conflict continues to grow.

"While European leaders are pushing to secure another multi-billion-euro loan for Ukraine, a segment of their electorate is leaning in the opposite direction," notes Politico.