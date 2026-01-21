German media criticizes Board of Peace, calling it Trump's arbitrary rule

The signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter took place in Davos. The entity received the status of an official international organization. US President Donald Trump became its chairman. Around 20 states have joined the Council so far, including Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko explained that this is an opportunity to bring peace closer, including for Ukraine.

"The Board Peace is made up of leaders, indeed the world's leading leaders. As everyone can see today, the first steps toward a brighter future for the Middle East and a much safer future for the entire world are unfolding right before your eyes. Together, we stand in a position where we have an incredible chance. I don't even call it a chance. I think it will happen. To end decades of suffering, to stop generations of hatred and bloodshed, and to establish a beautiful, eternal, and glorious peace for this region and for the entire world. And that will be a great legacy. For all of us. Every signatory is a star. You are the most influential people, the most important people in the world, the most powerful people in the world."