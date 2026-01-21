3.72 BYN
German media criticizes Board of Peace, calling it Trump's arbitrary rule
The signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter took place in Davos. The entity received the status of an official international organization. US President Donald Trump became its chairman. Around 20 states have joined the Council so far, including Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko explained that this is an opportunity to bring peace closer, including for Ukraine.
The organization was initially established to facilitate the reconstruction of Gaza, but its mission later expanded to include conflict resolution worldwide.
Donald Trump, President of the United States:
"The Board Peace is made up of leaders, indeed the world's leading leaders. As everyone can see today, the first steps toward a brighter future for the Middle East and a much safer future for the entire world are unfolding right before your eyes. Together, we stand in a position where we have an incredible chance. I don't even call it a chance. I think it will happen. To end decades of suffering, to stop generations of hatred and bloodshed, and to establish a beautiful, eternal, and glorious peace for this region and for the entire world. And that will be a great legacy. For all of us. Every signatory is a star. You are the most influential people, the most important people in the world, the most powerful people in the world."
Trump also stated that the Board of Peace interaction with the UN could create a unique format for global conflict resolution. And official Minsk has always emphasized that all means must be used to achieve peace.
France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have categorically refused to join the Board of Peace. Meanwhile, the German press has unanimously criticized the new international organization, calling it Trump's arbitrary rule.