German school students are protesting against military conscription. Berlin is spending billions on tanks and missiles, while its own young people have taken to the streets against army service. Some 45,000 pupils demonstrated in 100 cities with a single demand: take conscription off the agenda.

“We oppose conscription because it is a key stage in preparing for war here in Germany,” one protester said. “It is preparation designed to integrate us directly into the war machine and to teach us how we are supposed to shoot people. In the end, this draft comes down to a demand that we shoot other young people who have been deceived in the same way we have — for someone else’s interests, for a cause that does not serve peace at all, but something else entirely: the interests of arms companies and politicians.”

What prompted the anger is a new military-service law that took effect on 1 January. All 18-year-old men must complete a questionnaire on their health and willingness to serve; women may do so voluntarily.

Service itself remains voluntary for now. But from the summer of 2026, mandatory medical examinations began for those who stated on the form that they did not want to serve. If there are not enough volunteers, the Bundestag can vote to restore compulsory conscription, which was suspended in 2011.

Germany plans to expand the armed forces to 250,000 troops by 2035. In 2026 the Bundeswehr has already reached 186,000 service members.