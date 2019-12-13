3.42 RUB
Germany preparing for farmers' strike - Germans advised to refuel cars and shop in advance
Germany is preparing for a nationwide strike of farmers. The strike will be joined by workers in the transportation sector. Local media warn that it will be difficult to move on the main highways, with interruptions will run trains, problems are expected and at the borders.
Residents are advised to refuel their cars and do their shopping in advance, as supermarkets will quickly become empty, and gas stations will have enough fuel for only three days.
The strikers' discontent stems from government plans to remove diesel subsidies and preferential taxation for vehicles. Transport workers' unions are demanding wage increases.
