Germany intends to take out 10 million tons of Ukrainian grain

Germany intends to organize the mass export of grain from Ukraine in the near future. A representative of the Cabinet of Germany has made this statement to the media. Germany is ready to provide rolling stock, as well as capacities of grain terminals for loading and unloading. The Germans estimate the volume of wheat, which they hope to export this way, at 10 million tons. This is almost half of the Ukrainian grain, which is the subject of the liveliest interest of Europe and the States.



Battle for Ukrainian harvest



The German government stresses that the export of grain is important for Berlin, because it saves the world from hunger. However, many experts believe that it does not save, but only changes the geography of such famine. Ukraine, on the contrary, will face a severe economic and food crisis after the export of grain. And the very fact of German participation in this story evokes a mixed reaction among many people. Germany has already twice exported all bread from Ukraine - during World War I and World War II.



