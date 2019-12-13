Germany experiencing major energy crisis in history

Europe's energy crisis is making itself felt more and more. Germany's President says the number of the homeless will rise sharply next winter, as heat and light are going to become a luxury consumption item. Steinmeier is demanding that measures should be taken immediately to mitigate the price shock. And regional authorities warn of possible power outages: in this regard, Germans are recommended to have a two-week supply of food and drink at home. In case of a prolonged energy collapse in the country, a humanitarian catastrophe is possible. Bakers are already facing it. It is reported that at least 800 bakers are working in complete darkness: the production process is too energy-intensive and the business is trying to save on even the smallest things. The bakers are preparing for a nationwide strike.