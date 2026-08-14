No one is volunteering — so they will be ordered.

According to Bild, the German Bundeswehr is preparing to forcibly deploy 2,000 soldiers to Lithuania in order to salvage what officials call the country’s “most important defense project.”

Ordinary German troops are simply not interested in defending Vilnius. After a full year of recruitment, the elite 45th Armored Brigade has reached only 65% strength. The army tried the soft approach: orientation tours to Lithuania and promises of regular weekends back home. The soldiers still preferred to stay in Germany.

This is the first permanent German deployment to Lithuania since the Second World War. The plan, launched in 2025, called for 5,000 troops on the ground by the end of 2027. To house them, Vilnius borrowed nearly 6.5 billion euros from Brussels.

The money is ready. The barracks are being built. The only thing missing is Germans willing to go.