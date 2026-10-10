Mass protest in Berlin: thousands of Germans have taken to the streets in the capital's center for a demonstration. Their demands include the immediate resignation of Chancellor Merz. According to a local TV channel, the protesters are calling for a radical overhaul of Berlin's policy direction. They are demanding a tougher national migration policy and are unfurling banners calling for peace.

The protests have erupted amidst a deep political crisis in Germany. Public discontent is confirmed by recent opinion polls: the approval rating of the ruling CDU/CSU bloc has plummeted to a historic low of 18%. Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl emphasized that German society is rapidly losing faith in any promises made by the incumbent Chancellor.