Germany and Denmark to Build Energy Hub in the Baltic Sea

Germany and Denmark have signed an agreement to build a large energy hub on an island in the Baltic Sea. The project is being promoted as a strategic step to strengthen Northern Europe's energy security and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

The hub will receive electricity from offshore wind farms and distribute it to Germany and Denmark. The countries will share the construction and maintenance costs equally.