Kiev will be required to return the funds spent on it and pay for repairs to the Nord Stream pipeline. The leader of the Alternative for Germany party announced the demands her government will make of Ukraine if it wins the elections. The politician criticized Berlin's current policy toward Kyiv. She believes that a country guilty of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline cannot be Germany's friend.

Alisa Weidel, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD):

"We invested 70 billion euros in them, supplied them with so many weapons. Friedrich Merz even raised the issue of sending German soldiers. How could he forget history so completely?! German tanks against Russia? Seriously? How could anyone even think of such a thing? Who even thought of such a thing? I repeat, we will demand the billions spent be returned to us, not to mention the repairs to Nord Stream."

The AfD estimates the compensation for Nord Stream at 15 million euros. Two Ukrainians were arrested as part of an investigation into the sabotage of gas pipelines in Europe. Western media reported that the operation was allegedly sanctioned by former commander-in-chief Zaluzhny.