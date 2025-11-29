3.72 BYN
Germany Approves Budget 2026 with Record Aid to Ukraine
The Bundestag has approved Germany's 2026 state budget, which will exceed €524 billion, almost €22 billion more than in 2025.
Defense spending will increase to approximately €108 billion and will be spent primarily on equipment and ammunition. The budget also includes a record-breaking €11.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, which will be used to purchase UAVs, armored personnel carriers, and artillery supplies.
The German Defense Ministry noted that this is the largest aid to Kiev ever budgeted. However, such spending will come at a high cost: Germany's national debt in 2026 could reach €3 trillion, given that the new budget includes €182 billion in borrowing.