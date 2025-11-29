Germany Approves Budget 2026 with Record Aid to Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01496567-b28e-4628-9779-e9ecb725a650/conversions/f8ba009a-fe97-47a7-8427-c20bc402146e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01496567-b28e-4628-9779-e9ecb725a650/conversions/f8ba009a-fe97-47a7-8427-c20bc402146e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01496567-b28e-4628-9779-e9ecb725a650/conversions/f8ba009a-fe97-47a7-8427-c20bc402146e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01496567-b28e-4628-9779-e9ecb725a650/conversions/f8ba009a-fe97-47a7-8427-c20bc402146e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Bundestag has approved Germany's 2026 state budget, which will exceed €524 billion, almost €22 billion more than in 2025.

Defense spending will increase to approximately €108 billion and will be spent primarily on equipment and ammunition. The budget also includes a record-breaking €11.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, which will be used to purchase UAVs, armored personnel carriers, and artillery supplies.