Germany Cancels Christmas Markets, Blaming Security Costs

Christmas markets in Germany are at risk of being cancelled due to colossal security costs. According to a local website, municipal spending on holiday events has increased by 44% in just three years. A quarter of the budget is now being spent on visitor safety.

For example, Frankfurt authorities were forced to allocate €4 million to purchase new anti-ram barriers, while Bremen spent €3 million on bollards and video surveillance.

For many German cities, these measures have become a financial burden, forcing them to cancel their holiday markets entirely.