Germany is deploying satellite reconnaissance near the borders of Belarus and Russia. Berlin has allocated €1.7 billion for the creation of a group of spy satellites, which will be delivered within five years.

Since Germany and the military bloc's surveillance of their own formations is purposeless, the only real purpose of the spacecraft may be reconnaissance of the surrounding territory, that is, monitoring the infrastructure and border areas of the Union State. The German satellites will be capable of recording objects 24/7 and in all weather conditions.