3.68 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.44 BYN
Germany deploying satellite reconnaissance near borders of Belarus and Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany deploying satellite reconnaissance near borders of Belarus and Russianews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ad60998-a469-47bf-93e8-6a7fffdb7bd1/conversions/00b56b3e-34c7-46fb-bb70-47acfd299271-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ad60998-a469-47bf-93e8-6a7fffdb7bd1/conversions/00b56b3e-34c7-46fb-bb70-47acfd299271-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ad60998-a469-47bf-93e8-6a7fffdb7bd1/conversions/00b56b3e-34c7-46fb-bb70-47acfd299271-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ad60998-a469-47bf-93e8-6a7fffdb7bd1/conversions/00b56b3e-34c7-46fb-bb70-47acfd299271-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Germany is deploying satellite reconnaissance near the borders of Belarus and Russia. Berlin has allocated €1.7 billion for the creation of a group of spy satellites, which will be delivered within five years.
The satellites' official purpose—protecting the German brigade in Lithuania and securing NATO's eastern flank—poorly conceals their true motives.
Since Germany and the military bloc's surveillance of their own formations is purposeless, the only real purpose of the spacecraft may be reconnaissance of the surrounding territory, that is, monitoring the infrastructure and border areas of the Union State. The German satellites will be capable of recording objects 24/7 and in all weather conditions.