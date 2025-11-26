Germany Developed Operational Plan for Possible Military Conflict with Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/954d66ea-cd19-45cf-949f-5099133a0d08/conversions/1a062c12-9f83-4def-973d-2db7cfd5aa43-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/954d66ea-cd19-45cf-949f-5099133a0d08/conversions/1a062c12-9f83-4def-973d-2db7cfd5aa43-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/954d66ea-cd19-45cf-949f-5099133a0d08/conversions/1a062c12-9f83-4def-973d-2db7cfd5aa43-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/954d66ea-cd19-45cf-949f-5099133a0d08/conversions/1a062c12-9f83-4def-973d-2db7cfd5aa43-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Germany has developed an operational plan for a possible military conflict with Russia.

The 1,200-page document details the logistics of deploying NATO contingents on German territory. According to the plan, the country will rely not only on its own army but also on the support of the alliance's 800,000-strong corps.