3.71 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
Germany Developed Operational Plan for Possible Military Conflict with Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany has developed an operational plan for a possible military conflict with Russia.
The 1,200-page document details the logistics of deploying NATO contingents on German territory. According to the plan, the country will rely not only on its own army but also on the support of the alliance's 800,000-strong corps.
Interestingly, Germany is not prepared to ensure rapid troop deployment. The situation in Europe is much worse than it was 110 years ago. The EU announced that it would take 45 days today, while before the First World War, it took only eight.