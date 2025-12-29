Watch onlineTV Programm
Germany Develops Military Conflict Plan

It outlines a five-stage escalation model. According to the authors, the country is in the first stage—threat identification and logistics preparation. It is envisaged that Germany will become a key base and transit hub for allied forces, and therefore a priority target for attacks using long-range systems. The document's purpose is to coordinate the actions of military and civilian structures.

The article notes that Germany has assumed a central role in logistics and planning for strengthening the alliance, as Russia is allegedly "increasingly aggressive toward European countries."

