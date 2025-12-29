3.72 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.41 BYN
Germany Develops Military Conflict Plan
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany Develops Military Conflict Plannews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fb2d8395-9af1-486c-af9c-2d949ad49a37/conversions/f95f5a02-8efd-4b1b-8626-af6fddd866f0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fb2d8395-9af1-486c-af9c-2d949ad49a37/conversions/f95f5a02-8efd-4b1b-8626-af6fddd866f0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fb2d8395-9af1-486c-af9c-2d949ad49a37/conversions/f95f5a02-8efd-4b1b-8626-af6fddd866f0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fb2d8395-9af1-486c-af9c-2d949ad49a37/conversions/f95f5a02-8efd-4b1b-8626-af6fddd866f0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
It outlines a five-stage escalation model. According to the authors, the country is in the first stage—threat identification and logistics preparation. It is envisaged that Germany will become a key base and transit hub for allied forces, and therefore a priority target for attacks using long-range systems. The document's purpose is to coordinate the actions of military and civilian structures.
The article notes that Germany has assumed a central role in logistics and planning for strengthening the alliance, as Russia is allegedly "increasingly aggressive toward European countries."