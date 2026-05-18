Germany is preparing for war at full throttle. The Federal Ministry of the Interior has unveiled an ambitious €10 billion modernisation programme for civil defence, with the comprehensive package of measures expected to receive final approval as early as 20 May.

By 2029, the authorities plan to procure one thousand new specialised emergency vehicles and 110,000 field beds. A new department will be established within the Interior Ministry to coordinate seamless cooperation between civilian authorities and the Bundeswehr in the event of a national emergency. Uniform national standards will also be introduced for emergency services personnel, covering responses to every conceivable form of attack.

Schools across the country will introduce compulsory civil-defence education. Every public shelter — bunkers, reinforced basements, underground metro stations — will be meticulously catalogued and assessed. Meanwhile, the German Red Cross has issued an urgent call to address critical shortages of mobile field hospitals, medical personnel, and essential equipment.