A campaign culminating in a complete ban on the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an extremist organization has begun in Germany.

The first step in this direction has been taken: hearings in the Thuringian parliament will start on September 30. There, the AfD ban will likely go smoothly, after which other federal states will use this as a precedent to take up the party.

The authorities have long been quietly discussing the need to ban the AfD, but the constitutional oversight body has previously found no grounds for it. However, state parliaments have the right to ban it on their own initiative.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the most popular political force in the country.

The inevitability of Chancellor Merz's imminent resignation and the possibility of new parliamentary elections are widely discussed. In this situation, outlawing the leading party is becoming a necessity for the country's authorities.