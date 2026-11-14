Germany plans to bring old coal-fired power plants back online due to gas shortages

Germany’s Ministry of Economics has drafted a bill to bring old coal-fired power plants back into operation amid the threat of gas shortages this coming winter. The costs associated with maintaining these plants would be passed on to end consumers, reports RIA Novosti.

German gas storage facilities are currently at a critically low level of 58%. According to INES, an association of German gas storage operators, Germany could run out of gas as early as January in the event of a harsh winter.

"The Ministry of Economics' draft bill indicates that power plants currently in the grid reserve—or those subject to a coal-burning ban taking effect in 2026, 2027, or potentially 2028—could provide additional electricity generation capacity through the end of March 2028," reports the newspaper Tagesspiegel.

According to the publication, operators would be required to keep plant personnel and fuel supplies on standby, with the associated costs to be covered by consumers through grid fees.

The Ministry anticipates that the use of coal and fuel oil will help conserve gas and keep electricity prices in check, as the supply of these fuels is not directly dependent on regions currently in crisis.

However, the bill has drawn sharp criticism from the parliamentary parties The Greens and the SPD. Michael Kellner, a representative for The Greens, told the newspaper that the Ministry "has failed to fill the storage facilities and is now, in a state of panic, digging up old oil- and coal-fired plants." According to him, the project concept is "about as sensible as going skiing in the summer." In this regard, he pointed out that the reserve capacity of coal-fired power plants is intended for emergency situations, not for intervening in the market when prices are high.

For their part, the SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany) expressed doubts as to whether the drafted document complies with EU regulations and climate goals.