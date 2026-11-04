Germany’s metalworking and electrical industry could lose up to 300,000 jobs

According to Oliver Zander, head of the German Employers' Association for the Metal and Electrical Industry (Gesamtmetall), the German metalworking and electrical sector could lose up to 300,000 jobs by 2030—an average of about 10,000 per month—reports TASS.

"Due to the underutilization of production capacity, another 300,000 jobs are at risk in the metalworking and electrical industry alone over the next two to three years," he stated. He noted that the sector has already shed 350,000 jobs over the past seven years, a decline equivalent to an annual reduction in output of 42 billion euros. Zander added that Germany could continue to face losses of approximately 35 billion euros per year.

The German metalworking and electrical industry currently employs about 3.7 million people. This figure could fall to 3.4 million in the future. "That would be the lowest level since the country’s reunification in 1990," the head of Gesamtmetall observed.

Factors contributing to this negative trend include intensifying competition—notably from Chinese manufacturers—rising labor and energy costs in Germany, excessive bureaucracy, and U.S. import tariffs.