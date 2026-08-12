Germany’s Schools in Freefall: More Than a Third of Kids Can’t Read, Write, or Do Basic Math

Germany has a new national emergency, and for once it has nothing to do with energy prices or the latest climate target. According to the newspaper Die Welt, the country’s education system has officially entered crisis mode. The numbers are stark and almost impossible to dismiss: more than one-third of German children today cannot meet the minimum standards for reading, writing, and arithmetic.

That is not a slow decline. It is a freefall.

The problem is compounded by the migration crisis Berlin still refuses to confront honestly. In a growing number of classrooms, 80 to 90 percent of the students barely speak German. Teachers are no longer teaching. They are attempting the impossible: running a school in a language most of the room does not understand. The remaining native-speaking children pay the price as the entire class slows to a crawl.

Add to this the quiet damage being done by artificial intelligence. Chatbots and homework generators are training an entire generation to outsource thinking itself. At the same time, rates of depression and suicide among students continue to climb. The picture is not merely academic failure. It is the slow unravelling of a society’s ability to produce competent, resilient young adults.

And how has the German political class responded? Not with urgent reforms to restore basic skills. Not with serious language and integration requirements that might actually give immigrant children a fighting chance. Instead, officials prefer to frighten their own students with elaborate drills preparing for a hypothetical Russian attack on NATO.

It is a perfect distillation of modern European governance: ignore the classroom that is collapsing in real time, and focus instead on the war that has not yet arrived. The children who cannot read the warning signs will one day be expected to defend a country that never bothered to teach them how to think.