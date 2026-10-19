Bild reports that Germany has spent 100 billion euros on supporting Ukraine over the last five years. This figure does not include funds that Berlin transferred to Brussels, which were subsequently routed to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the German government has announced that this support will continue. Chancellor Merz has sought to reassure his fellow citizens, stating that expenditures on Ukraine do not necessitate cuts to social welfare programs or education spending. Nevertheless, the level of public support among Germans for financing the war remains low—and continues to decline.

Claudia Wittig, a member of the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament:

"We are spending billions in tax revenue to keep the war going. We are spending billions on things that do not serve the interests of defense; it is quite clear that this money ends up in the pockets of oligarchs. We should not be spending billions on military aid—it only benefits the ultra-wealthy. In Saxony-Anhalt, we are suffering greatly from the anti-Russian sanctions. Thousands of jobs are at risk: our entire chemical industry depends on gas from Russia. The sanctions only diminish the possibility of a peaceful resolution regarding Ukraine."

According to polls, less than half of Germans now support providing aid to Ukraine, and the majority of those who do favor humanitarian—rather than military—support.