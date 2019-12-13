Heroization of Nazism - march in memory of SS legionnaires takes place in Latvia

In Riga there is a march in memory of legionnaires - members of the Latvian SS legion. The final point of the procession of nationalists will be the "Freedom Monument", where they intend to lay flowers.

The marches are held annually with the approval of the authorities, while the police make sure that no one interferes with the glorification of the SS. On March 16, law enforcers detained local activist Elena Kreile, who tried to prevent the shameful march. And the reason was "appearance in a public place in clothes with Soviet symbols".